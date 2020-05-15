Fresh & Tracked is back for quarantine with some heavy hitters who are stuck on their couch just like you.

And now for a rider that needs no introduction, but here we go anyway. Before Chloe Kim stepped off her board last season to attend Princeton, she ruled the women’s halfpipe scene. 5 X Games golds and her Olympic gold in 2018 not only put Kim on red carpets, but also in households of anyone that bought a box of Corn Flakes.

Chloe has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated, won a handful of ESPYs, gone skydiving with Charlie’s Angels… and now she is sitting down with Stan. We don’t know why she wanted to talk to him either… but we are sure glad she did. Chloe talks modified pipe, fan art from prison, her past year at college and drops some exciting news for fans of her snowboarding at the end.

This article originally appeared on Snowboarder.com and was republished with permission.

