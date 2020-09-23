Watch: Pro Surfers Launch Massive Airs in Texas Wave Pool

This article originally appeared on Surfer.com and was republished with permission.

Mason Ho, Kolohe Andino, Sheldon Paishon, Caroline Marks and more recently made the jaunt to inland Texas to perform magic tricks in Waco’s famed cerulean chlorine tank. In addition to the innumerable aerial antics featured in this quick-hit edit, the …Lost squad stages a few great escapes from the pool’s supernatural wedge, including a fairly wizard-like one — the rarest of rare air-to-barrel combo — by Hawaiian Sheldon “Sheldoggydoor” Paishon.

Click play to count the creative approaches.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!