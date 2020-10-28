Pro Surfers Score Perfect Barrels at Australia’s South Stradbroke Island

This article originally appeared on Surfer.com and was republished with permission.

With the World Tour nixed for the foreseeable future, the pro surfing landscape has been pretty barren. While free-surf edits have kept us entertained in lieu of competition, the World Surf League managed to reignite pro surfing in the form of the Australian Grand Slam––a two-event series held at South Stradbroke Island and the Margaret River.

Earlier this month, South Straddie lit up and the 2020 Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast was on. The sacred sand delivered cavernous pits, and as the above edit illustrates, they were not wasted.

