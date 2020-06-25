Pushing the limits in New Zealand With Brandon Semenuk

High energy descent featuring Brandon Semenuk and the vast peaks of New Zealand in Elude, created by Semenuk and Benoit Lalande. In a break from production with Revel Co., Semenuk (as usual) gets all kinds of stylish on his downhill and slope bikes in the Southern Hemisphere.
Elude
Directors: Benoit Lalande & Brandon Semenuk
DP/Editor: Benoit Lalande
Photography: Toby Cowley
Sound: Keith White
Music: Flying Lotus—Spicy Sammich
This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.
