Pushing the limits in New Zealand With Brandon Semenuk

High energy descent featuring Brandon Semenuk and the vast peaks of New Zealand in Elude, created by Semenuk and Benoit Lalande. In a break from production with Revel Co., Semenuk (as usual) gets all kinds of stylish on his downhill and slope bikes in the Southern Hemisphere.

Elude

Directors: Benoit Lalande & Brandon Semenuk

DP/Editor: Benoit Lalande

Photography: Toby Cowley

Sound: Keith White

Music: Flying Lotus—Spicy Sammich

Watch more recent Semenuk action HERE.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!