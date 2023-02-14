“There’s not a lot on my bucket list I haven’t checked off,” Travis Pastrana says with a laugh. The professional motorsports competitor and stunt performer is a Supercross and Supermoto star, X Games gold medalist, and rally racer. But Daytona is one of those things. Pastrana is heading to Florida in hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Nascar Cup Series Daytona 500.

Which begs the question: Why now?

“I’m not getting any younger,” Pastrana admits. “Even 10 years ago, getting into Nascar was kind of the main goal. At the time, I was finishing U.S. rally championships and I said, ‘Let’s try to get there.’ Rear-wheel drive, pavement, and drafting were all newer to my driving career at the time.”

Pastrana entered a few Nascar races in 2011 before an injury at the X Games put a brief hiatus on things. He returned to race two full seasons in 2012 and 2013, plus competed in a handful of Truck Series events. But Pastrana’s most memorable Nascar moment came at Talladega Superspeedway in 2013.

“We qualified pole for Talladega, started front row, and finished 10th,” he recalls. “I was going backwards across the grass through the finish line, but we were looking at top five before [Kyle] Larson put his car into the catch fence on the last lap.”

Nascar Dreams Resurface at the Coliseum

Nascar began bubbling up again for Pastrana around the time of the 2022 Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles, a series of heats around the quarter-mile short track contained entirely within a ribbon laid into the stadium’s football field. It serves as more of a promo for the forthcoming Nascar season with little on the table other than bragging rights. Pastrana says a few teams—Robbie Benton at Team Penske, specifically—reached out about potentially returning to Nascar.