Ready for Liftoff: Here’s a Look at the Space Station-Inspired Adidas Running Ultraboost 20 Shoes





Get ready for liftoff. After recently making a historic partnership with the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory, adidas Running has debuted the Ultraboost 20 shoe, which are inspired by the space shuttle and the partnership.

The new shoes have been created with the idea of performance-driven function, giving athletes the chance to elevate their performance after designing and testing the shoes extensively. The adidas Ultraboost 20 will be available on December 6, 2019 and comes after Adidas previously announced that it will be sending Boost technology on a NASA-contracted cargo mission to the orbiting ISS for more research and development of future products.

These new shoes are inspired by the space partnership and were designed using using Tailored Fiber Placement technology and paired with the optimized Boost midsole, giving athletes and runners more responsiveness and comfort.

Along with the new shoe design, Adidas has created the Train Like An Astronaut program, which is meant to help runners reach peak performance. Adidas has collaborated with EXOS to create the workout program, which can be downloaded here.

Find out more about the new Ultraboost 20 and all Adidas is doing with the International Space Station(ISS) U.S. National Laboratory here.

Here are the details on the shoe, courtesy of Adidas:

Primeknit with TFP – An evolutionary upgrade to adidas Ultraboost 19, the Primeknit now features data-driven Tailored Fibre Placement technology, which lays down fibres to the millimeter to create an upper that delivers calibrated support and a flexible fit for each runner’s foot

Optimized Boost – the adidas Boost midsole captures the energy in every stride and returns it at toe-off to propel the runner forward, offering high energy return every step of the way

Stretchweb – The Stretchweb outsole works in harmony with the Boost midsole while Continental rubber gives maximum traction on all surfaces

Torsion Spring – A lightweight construction for enhanced support on landing and a snappy transition to propel runners forward

Here are a few more looks at the gear:

