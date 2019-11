View this post on Instagram

šŸ†Category Winner, Best of Instagram by @SanDiskā£ šŸ“ø@baptistefauchilleā£!! ā£ Over 12,000 images were submitted, but there could only be one winner of the Best of Instagram by SanDisk category, and that crown goes to Baptiste Fauchille!ā£ ā£ #redbullillumeā£ #rbi19wacā£