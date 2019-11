View this post on Instagram

🏆Category Winner, Emerging by @redbullphotography⁣ 📸@jbliautard⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ The next generation is here! The winner of the new category for photographers 25 years old or less is JB Liautard!⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ #redbullillume⁣⁣⁣⁣ #rbi19wac⁣