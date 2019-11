View this post on Instagram

🏆Category Winner, Innovation by @sony⁣⁣⁣ 📸@laurence_ce⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ In a category that called for a unique angle, Laurence Crossman-Emms showed us one that we had never seen before! ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #redbullillume⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #rbi19wac⁣