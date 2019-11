View this post on Instagram

🏆Category Winner, Moving Image⁣⁣⁣ 📸@rupskywalker⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ For the first time in Red Bull Illume history, images are no longer standing still. The winner of this brand-new category is Rupert Walker! ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #redbullillume⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #rbi19wac⁣