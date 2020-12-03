Trials bike riders are notorious for some very creative video edits. Trials riding itself requires finding creative lines and obstacles, but once you add a quirky storyline to the equation––things can get interesting.

Case and point, trials rider Tomomi Nishikubo recently released a new bike edit, ‘Ride to Survive.’ The premise for the video is that Nishikubo is a castaway on a deserted island and finds a bike in the bushes. For the next seven minutes, he pulls off variety of wild tricks to “survive” and send signals for help.

While the plot is obviously a bit far-fetched, Nishikubo’s use of the natural environment to come up with trials obstacles and trick platforms is impressive. But how will he escape the island on a bike? Find out for yourself.

