Sports

‘Ride to Survive’ is One of the Most Creative Trials Bike Edits We’ve Seen

Trials bike riders are notorious for some very creative video edits. Trials riding itself requires finding creative lines and obstacles, but once you add a quirky storyline to the equation––things can get interesting.

Case and point, trials rider Tomomi Nishikubo recently released a new bike edit, ‘Ride to Survive.’ The premise for the video is that Nishikubo is a castaway on a deserted island and finds a bike in the bushes. For the next seven minutes, he pulls off variety of wild tricks to “survive” and send signals for help.

While the plot is obviously a bit far-fetched, Nishikubo’s use of the natural environment to come up with trials obstacles and trick platforms is impressive. But how will he escape the island on a bike? Find out for yourself.

Fabio Wibmer

Behind-the-Scenes: Fabio Wibmer's Insane Trials Bike Trick Videos

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Sports