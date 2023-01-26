In the dunes of Saudi Arabia, most visual cues the brain relies on to calculate distance fade into mere illusions. Ridges and depressions shrink and grow depending on the time of day. Human silhouettes on the horizon often pixelate into trembling shadows against the brilliant sand. But most of the 2023 Dakar Rally—which Saudi Arabia’s “government” spent millions to bring to the nation’s vast desert expanse—takes place in much more rugged terrain than the prototypical dunes. Up north near Ha’il, jagged mountains cloaked in mist hide endless canyons chock-full of narrow ravines and razor-sharp rocks. Chott lakebeds dot the landscape, though not necessarily the same kind of salt flats that most American desert racers might typically call home.

The endurance event takes a different route each year. For the 2023 Dakar Rally, a generally eastward heading saved the famous photogenic rooster tails of big dune country for last, but certainly not least. The 14-stage race began at Sea Camp, north of Jeddah on the Red Sea coastline, then snaked through the northern regions stopping in Alula and Ha’il before traveling southeast through the capital city of Riyadh toward the so-called “Empty Quarter” of dunes, dunes, and more dunes. A final two days north along the Persian Gulf wrapped up racing on the way to a podium finish in Dammam.

Forget what you think you know about Dakar, which I accepted on the very first day of a three-week adventure. Even the weather surprised me—most of the time cold with bitter winds, plus a few days of rain and flash flooding for good measure. Nothing lives up to expectations. Though in a way, that’s exactly the expectation.

Most teams arrive a few days before the official start on January 1, testing cars in official shakedown zones before a pre-race Prologue on New Year’s Eve determines class starting orders for Stage 1. By then, everyone at Dakar already shows obvious signs of fatigue. Tempers grow short; voices and phrases become staccato. In the thick of it all, riders and drivers need to keep a close eye on their own perception, lest a seemingly rounded or weatherbeaten dune gives way to a steep dropoff or jump that could very well end a race.