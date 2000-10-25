Ryan Lochte On His Journey To Tokyo 2020 and Training for the Summer Olympics

Ryan Lochte is ready for another Olympics journey. The American swimmer is ready to get back into the pool to bring home some hardware for the United States.

Over his career, Lochte has brought home 12 Olympic medals, including a gold in the 4×200-meter freestyle in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. This time around for Tokyo, Lochte has been training hard to get himself into prime shape to make the U.S. Olympics Swimming team for the 2020 Summer Games.

Lochte sat down to talk about how he’s training for the Olympics, his journey to 2020, and more.

On why he wants to compete in Tokyo: “I want to do it for my family. All the ups and downs I’ve had through my swimming career, I want to give it another shot and show my family, my kids especially, that no matter how many times you get knocked down, that you can get up and keep fighting.

On how he’s training for Tokyo 2020: “I’m training in the weight room and a lot of yardage in the pool. Miles and miles everyday.”

On working to make the U.S. Swimming Team: “I don’t really think about it as much. I kind of take each day at a time and then just try to enjoy it. Trust the process and the journey on getting there, and then when it’s all said and done, hopefully I’ll be there.”

On how people can train like an Olympian using his routine: “It’s the Fitplan App, and anyone can subscribe to it. The first seven days are free. It’s basically a way for anyone who wants to live a healthier and more fit-focused lifestyle. You can go on the app, subscribe, type in my name, and you can do the same workouts I do, and you can workout with me. Mine is a three-to-four week timeline, and you’re basically training three times a week.

Watch the full video for more on how Lochte is preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and check out his workouts here.

