Shaun White Pulls Back the Curtain

Let’s play a game. Who’s the first person who comes to mind when we say professional skateboarder? Likely, Tony Hawk. Now, who pops into your head when we say professional snowboarder? Ding, ding, ding. Survey says: Shaun White.

If you went two for two, you understand both men are living legends who helped their sports gain mainstream acceptance and who’ve won multiple gold medals (Hawk’s are all from the X Games, but it’s not his fault the Olympic Committee waited until 2021 to recognize skateboarding).

On this week’s episode of the “Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior Podcast,” White joins us to discuss his incredible journey from snowboarding phenom to the focus of a major documentary. This article looks at White’s accomplishments and what it took for a child from Southern California, who underwent two open-heart surgeries before his first birthday, to leave an unmistakable mark on snowboarding.

Learning from a legend

In the mid-90s, Southern California was at the forefront of skateboard counterculture. Like many kids in the area, White picked up a board and hit the skatepark. Those in the community quickly noticed that the 9-year-old was talented, including superstar Tony Hawk who soon began mentoring him.

“From a young age, I realized I had a talent for eyeballing speed and distance,” says White. After seven years with Hawk, the 16-year-old turned pro. “I’ve been snowboarding for ages, but I’m also a professional skateboarder, which isn’t as well-known because of the shadow cast by the Winter Olympics,” he adds.

Some of the most valuable lessons White learned from Hawk were less about skateboarding and more about life. “He was blowing up…and [it was helpful] to see how he interacted with fans and balanced his life,” says White. “It was amazing to be in his sphere at that time,” he adds.