When Trevor Kennison broke his back while backcountry snowboarding in Vail four years ago, he didn’t think he’d ever get back on the snow. But roughly six months after his injury, he made the decision to get into rehab, and with the help of his sister and her husband, he’s now back on the hill, this time on a sit-ski. At the 2nd annual Kings & Queens of Corbet’s freeride event at Jackson Hole Resort in Wyoming—widely regarded as one of the premier ski and snowboard events of the year—Kennison made an impressive return with an epic ride down Corbet’s Couloir. His journey is documented in a new short film released on Tuesday.

“It was the the most impressive moment, without a doubt, of the whole event,” legendary backcountry snowboarder Travis Rice says in the video.

Since returning to the slopes, Kennison has been working with High Fives, a foundation that helps athletes who have sustained life-altering injuries get back into action sports. He also set some very lofty goals for himself: Win a gold medal in the Paralympics, stomp a backflip over a road gap, and send Corbet’s Couloir in Jackson Hole.

“I thought Corbet’s would have probably been, by far, the last accomplishment,” says Kennison.

On the day of the event, Rice personally helped Kennison figure out his line, his speed, and his approach to full-send Corbet’s. After some serious analysis and a few speed checks, Kennison did what nobody thought was possible on this infamous run in Wyoming. He ended up taking home the Riders’ Choice Award for the event.

“Loved this vid about Trevor’s truly badass and inspiring story, and the moments leading up to his now legendary air,” Free Solo director Jimmy Chin wrote in a recent Instagram post.

The film is truly inspirational, and it goes to show that anything is possible with the right attitude (and boatloads of audacity). Check it out above.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!