Skier Who Visited Vail, Keystone Tests Presumptive Positive for COVID-19

Vail Resorts released a statement last week regarding their awareness of a single person with a presumptive case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Summit County, Colorado. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) informed Vail Resorts officials that the individual skied at Vail Mountain and Keystone Resort between February 29 and March 2, before he developed symptoms. He then developed COVID-19 symptoms on March 3.

This individual tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 during a test performed by the state. The test will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for official confirmation, which is expected to take less than 48 hours. According to Vail Daily, the case, if confirmed, would be the first known case of COVID-19 in the state.

The individual stayed in the Slopeside Condominiums during his stay at Keystone. Vail Resorts followed CDC and CDPHE guidelines in sanitizing and disinfecting the condo’s common areas, but they do not own or manage the condos themselves.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that transmission from asymptomatic people is not understood to be the central way the virus spreads.

Based on this understanding, Vail Resorts continue to be fully open and operational as of 10:30 a.m. March 6.

Shortly after Vail Resorts released their statement, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) announced they will cancel the Cortina d’Ampezzo World Cup finals, scheduled for March 18-22, due to the spread of COVID-19 in Italy. According to Reuters, FISI was hoping to hold the event without fans to abide by an Italian government decree.

2019 Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory virus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. In February, China closed down its Olympic training ski resorts to in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The CDC recommends the following preventative actions to stay healthy and stop the spread of germs:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

