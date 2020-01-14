Sports

SNOWBOARDER Magazine Editor Mark Clavin’s Top Photos of the Past Year

snowboarder magazine
12
Photo: Courtesy of Mark Clavin/SNOWBOARDER Magazine 4 / 12

Scott Blum at Mammoth Mountain

As Todd Richards put on Instagram recently, Blum is one of the guys responsible for re-popularizing the hand plant in snowboarding. He was going absolutely insane on this quarter in Mammoth for the Red Bull Recharged shoot.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Sports