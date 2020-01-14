Sports

SNOWBOARDER Magazine Editor Mark Clavin’s Top Photos of the Past Year

12
Photo: Courtesy of Mark Clavin/SNOWBOARDER Magazine 3 / 12

Spencer O’Brien at X Games

Spencer is a boss. Broke herself off in practice, rocked the black eye like a champ, and then went on to stomp a run in finals.

