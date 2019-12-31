Happy New Year! For the end of the year round ups, we thought we would give our senior photographers a chance to share some of their favorites! Enjoy long-time staffer Ethan Fortier AKA E-Stone’s favorite photos from the year!

This year is coming to an end and we are all setting our sights on 2020. Hoping to correct our errors from the past year and hopefully do better in the new year. Maybe your hoping to ride more in 2020 or quit smoking or maybe save more money what ever it might be this is your chance at a clean slate. As we all ponder how to be better in the new year, I always take the opportunity to take a look back. Take a look through all my photos of the 2019 season and remember some of my favorite moments.

And 2019 was a pretty amazing season if you lived in Utah like I do. It was one of the snowiest seasons I can remember with good snow in the streets off and on from Dec. 1 until March. The mountains just got a continuous hammering and stacked up one of the deepest bases we have had in some time, giving the locals an amazing amount of powder days. It was really the perfect season… and I only hope we can be so lucky to have another one just like it this coming year. A nice snow year in Utah means more shooting at home and that is always a great thing. It’s good to be reminded why I came here in the first place!

Check out this gallery of some of my favorite photos of 2019. It’s really hard to narrow it down as I feel connected to so many photos for so many reasons. Maybe it’s what went into getting the photo or because the rider worked so hard to get it with you. Either way, you end up emotionally connected to certain photos and those become your favorites. With the amount of photos I shoot in a year narrowing it down to 10 photos was quite the challenge for me. I made my picks and here in no special order are my 10 favorite photos of 2019!

This article originally appeared on Snowboarder.com and was republished with permission.