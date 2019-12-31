Bode does a one foot front three landing with only the light of his head lamp. Brighton, UT.
This was shot with the camera on tripod with a shutter release cord. Opening up the shutter right as he leaves the jump and then trigger your Pocket Wizard with your other hand to pop the flashes at the key moment of the trick. After he lands close the shutter completing the photo. The open shutter captures the trail of the headlamps and picks up some ambient light for the background and then the flash of course captures the action. The hardest part is its so dark out you can’t see the rider very well making it really hard to know when to pop the flashes. You have to really try to time when the peak of the air will be and need to know how the rider does the trick so you can use a sixth sense and really feel the right moment to pop the flash. Landings on pow jumps get ruined real fast so you need to be on point as you might only get one chance to get it right.
