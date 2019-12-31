Bode had permission from the owner of this house to snowboard on it.
So, when the cops rolled by and tried to give us a hard time we could tell them to beat it! It was a great feeling. This image is on my top-ten list not only because the trick Bode is doing is really sick but I also love how Chip’s dog Red is chilling in the foreground taking it all in. Red has probably seen more dope snowboarding go down then any other dog on Earth. She sits on jumps to help them set up and always knows to stay out of the way of the snowboarders and where to hang when we start shooting.
