Bode has a huge smile on his face as he lights up the night with this pow slash at Brighton, UT.
If any photographers are reading this, the secret to getting the moody lighting is to have the rider actually hold your flash or attach it to their pack and trigger it with a Pocket Wizard. The flash lighting bounces off the snow in a different way every time and gives you some really cool results. You need to have some trust that the riders your working with wont drop your flash and be sure to put the flash in a bag to keep it dry. You can mess around with putting the flash in the back or the front of the rider and also pointing the flash away from or right at the rider. All of these techniques will give you different results but either way the snow will bounce the light around and light up your subject in amazing ways that would not be possible with standard flash techniques. The effect is so much fun to play with and in my opinion creates really cool results. It’s really easy to mess these shots up but luckily everything resets after the next storm and you can try it all again.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!