In late January I went to Finland with the Salomon team after Helsinki got its largest storm in 7 years!
This rail was located right in downtown Helsinki. There was a ton of foot traffic because it was located right near a busy bus stop. In the USA we would have been busted before we even got the spot set up but in Finland they love that you are enjoying the outdoors and braving the cold temps. This feature had lots of cool angles but I really like this one because of all the kids watching Riley shred in the foreground. The kids were super excited. Who knows, maybe seeing this will inspire them to try out snowboarding.
