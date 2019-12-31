The three riders took the last chair up Milly lift at Brighton while the filmer Paul and I went up the Crest lift.
Paul and I needed to be set up on an opposing peak so we could get a clear view of them riding down Tuscarora peak and be at a vantage point where we could clearly see the whole mountain. Both crews spent some time hiking to get into position and then we set up and waited for it to get dark. We communicated with radios and one-by-one they did their lines. This is image is a composite of three images. Randy, Bode and Erik from right to left riding from top to bottom and with the shutter kept open from drop-in until when they stop the light of their head lamps show us the line they took and then each image is blended into one to show you all three lines in one image. The orange sky is the light pollution of SLC reflecting off the clouds over Mount Tuscarora. If you want to try to get an image like this just make sure to get a really nice tripod and a shutter release cord is a must.
