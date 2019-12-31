This photo was also shot in Helsinki, Finland.
This crazy snow chute is used by the plow drivers to move the snow from the top level of a parking garage down to the bottom so they can fully clear the parking area of snow. This was a dream spot for the riders and they all had a super good time riding it. Seb got my favorite photo of the session when he did this super deep press down the side of the snow chute.
These last four images were all taken during a week-long night shoot we did for the Contrast movie in Brighton’s backcountry. Bode had us fully switch up our schedules to become nocturnal. Most afternoons we would go up and check out what we wanted to shoot that night while there was still some light to see the terrain or spend time building until the sun went down. Bode and Erik were only using the lights from their headlamps to see no special film lighting. We were hiking around the backcountry at night so we could only bring what we could carry and had to be mindful of avalanche conditions. I had to be very selective as to what flashes I could bring as the normal large Elinchrom I like to shoot with for night shooting was way too heavy to hike around with. This project was very challenging and tons of fun to shoot. Getting your focus dialed in the dark is no easy task and with powder you really only get one shot at it and then its tracked so you really need to be on your A game. I’m really stoked Bode pushed us to do this and Im really happy with how everything came out. After spending so much time focusing on urban snowboarding this was some of the most fun I have had shooting ever. If you want to see the video that goes along with these photo’s then be sure to check out the night portion of the Contrast edit. Paul Osbourne did an amazing job putting it all together.
