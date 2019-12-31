This was one of the first spots we shot for the season.
I knew it would take a smaller rider with some good tranny skills to hit this spot because you had to duck through a short doorway and then be ready for the tranny to get up the wall and onto the ceiling. It’s so rare so find an indoor spot like this and it was really fun to shoot. Lots of angles and cool ways to play with the lighting. The wide angle made it on the cover of the last issue of SNOWBOARDER mag but I also really like this long angle as it shows the feature in a really good way.
