We actually got kicked out the first time we set this feature up.
We got it all built and Eric was just about to give it a go and then, bam, the Parks and Rec guy was kicking us out. They always seem to wait until you have it fully built and put in tons of work before they give you the boot. They tore it down with a large snow plow but we were too stoked on it to let it get away. We came in the night setting it up in the dark making sure it was 100% ready for action. Then we came at first light hoping to get it done before anyone discovered what we were doing. Eric had it done and stomped before the sun even popped over the mountains. He actually waited for the sun to blast the feature with that nice light and then hit it a few more times so we could get this lighting in the photo.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!