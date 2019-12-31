We drove for a couple hours from SLC to Idaho just to hit this rail.
It was such a beast. Forty-plus stairs with an abrupt extra long donkey at the end. Grenier, Bode and Justin Keniston (aka Chip) battled this bad boy all day long and in the end Chip pulled this board slide just as the last light was leaving the rail and it would be too dark to film. Bode and Chip were both battling to see who could pull a board slide first so I like how Bode is watching him in the background. Fun fact: Bode pulled a 50-50 on this rail in his first three tries so everyone thought it was going to be easy to get some tricks done on it. In the end the kink on the end made it really hard for them as you build up a ton of speed and got super bucked off it. It turned into an all-day battle session with us walking away with 50-50’s for Bode and Grenier and Chip’s buzzer beater board slide.
