Anto Chamberland—Magog, Quebec, Canada
This photo appeared in the last issue of Snowboarder Magazine, and there’s a lengthy story behind it that I’ll summarize here. This was my first photo of the year and it was also the first photo I’d taken on a new camera. Believe it or not, riders aren’t the only ones who are a little rusty to start the year, but photographers feel the same way. Obviously there’s no real way to simulate the factors that go into a shot like this for the rider, but for us it’s a similar situation (with a lot less physical harm at stake). So getting that first shot of the year out of the way is always a great feeling. Rarely is it something of this magnitude, but good to know the muscle memory is there to make it happen.
