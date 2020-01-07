Craig McMorris—Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada
Everytime I think I’ve shot just about every rail trick done and my time would be better spent listening to podcasts in the rental car while the filmers bagged their clips, well I get proven wrong. If only getting proven wrong felt good in other apects of life like it does here! This rail has seen a lot of action, but before this day, I’m confident no one had done a footplant on and through the kink. Craig is Canada’s one foot ambassador, and it’s fitting he should be the one responsible for this trick being added to this rail’s legacy.
