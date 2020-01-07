Derek Molinski—Moscow, Russia
First time working with D-Mo, and another one of those shots that I had a cover feeling about. The bottom angle actually of this trick actually did make it to the front of an publication so at least I was close in the prediction. Nollie is a tough trick to shoot and sell as such but the style here and blast of snow just have a “nollie” vibe that I haven’t captured since the MFM era of last decade. Couldn’t leave this shot of my list for that reason alone.
