Iikka Backstrom—Hokkaido, Japan
The roadside attactions in Japan are endless. Unfortunately the parking options are not. It snows so much and often the plows make giant walls of snow that leave no room to pull off to a shoulder. When you do find a pull-out, it’s usually near a tunnel and a spray is in order. Iikka was so excited to blast this one he barely made it to the lip before the explosion. One and done and all parties left satisfied.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!