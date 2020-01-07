Iñaki Odriozola—Cerro Chapelco, Argentina
Light and shadow, better known as contrast, is the one ingredient for a good photo that there is no substitue. While watiing for some other riders to hike up from a cliff we’d been shooting, Iñaki spotter this perfect patch of sun that had floated into place during the session. It required slashing immediately and there was barely time to even communicate this before he was strapped in and dropping towards it full speed. It was gone in mintues, with the hill covered in shadow. Luckily no second try was required.
