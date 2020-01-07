Jordan Morse—Hokkaido, Japan
I shot this same feature almost exactly a year to the day prior to snapping the 2019 version. The date was by chance but nothing else about it wasn’t pre-meditated. I had kind of obsessed with returning here and getting this exact photo for almost year after going with a different angle when first discovering it. Much respect to Jordan for giving it a full send multiple times to bomb holes why I dialed in the lighting and fine-tunned everything to match the vision in my head. Second chances are rare in the photo game and it was very satifying finally get this one and make the most of it.
