Mons Roisland—Whistler BC Backcountry, Canada
Sometimes the warm up runs produce the best images of the day. We had the zone to ourselves with a full menu of classic Whistler kicker options awaiting us, but the crew wanted to enjoy some of the new snow before committing to building a snow tower to jump off. I believe this was Mons first day sledding and later that day he hit went 2 for 2 on his first ever backcountry jump. But this little nugget from the morning session is what stood out to me and will still have shelf life long after the booter photos have expired.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!