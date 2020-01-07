Sebbe De Buck—Mt. Seymour, BC, Canada
I’d always wanted to shoot Seymour at sunset with the city in the background. When our powder quest in Whistler came to an abrupt and early halt in March, the spring conditions were perfect for this session on the infamous Whiskey booter. Not pictured is the full moon rising behind me. It’s like being inside a real life version of a photo where the saturation slider was crannked to 100. A surreal experience not soon to be forgotten.
