Stefi Luxton—Hokkaido, Japan
I should probably rename this feature as the “giving tree” as it’s the same one in this list that Jordan Morse had his photo on. With Steffi being a goofy rider, shooting wide was an option to mix up angles and showcase the unique, and almost magical character of this natural feature buried in an enchanted powder forest. It was a typical stormy day in Japan, with tracks getting filled every few runs. By the time we had gotten our fill of free runs and committed to stopping and shooting, the “blue hour” (similar to golden hour on clear days but blue-ish in hue) made for a perfect lighting situation.
