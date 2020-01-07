Torstien Horgmo—El Cajon, Chile
There was a time not so long ago I would have bet my truck on this being a cover. Glad I didn’t make that bet this year! Photos like this are what keeps me going regardless of where they end up. The feeling of seeing something like this pop up on the LCD screen on the back of my camera immediately takes me back to why I fell in love with shooting snowboarding. It’s the closest I’ll get to knowing the feeling Torstien is having doing this trick.
