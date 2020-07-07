Snowboarding in the Summer? Woodward Camps Are Now Open

While 2020 has upset a few plans this year, summer camps at Woodward locations are now open! Although there are new safety regulations and precautions due to COVID-19, Woodward summer camps have had to modify various programs, but they are now available at Woodward Copper, Tahoe, and West. Scroll down below to get info on program availability, operating dates and hours.

Woodward Copper

Starting the week of July 5 untill Aug. 15, 2020, ski, snowboard, skateboard, BMX and scooter sessions are on! Although Woodward Copper Summer Camp only offers day lessons and programming, meaning overnight camping will not be offered.

Check Out Woodward Copper camp updates HERE.

Woodward Tahoe

Woodward Tahoe at Boreal offers camp programs in skateboarding, skiing snowboarding, BMX, mountain bike, cheer, scooter, parkour, and digital media.

Check Out Woodward Tahoe Camp Updates HERE.

Woodward Park City

Summer Camps include mountain bike, skateboard, BMX, scooter, parkour, cheer, digital media, and multi-sport programs. Camps run from 8:30a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Check Out Woodward Park City camp updates HERE.

Woodward West

Woodward West is scheduled to begin the week of July 26 and run through Aug. 23. Woodward West is currently waiting on the State of California to provide industry guidelines for overnight summer camps, and without those guidelines, they are not permitted to open.

At this time, Woodward West is hopeful to continue to operate a summer camp for Weeks #8-#11. At this time, 2020 summer camp weeks #8, #9, and #10 are currently sold out. Week #11 (August 16-22, 2020) still has open spaces available but is filling up quickly.

Check Out Woodward West camp updates HERE.

Woodward Pennsylvania

The original Woodward located in Pennsylvania, PA, will be operating starting July 5 and run through the week of Aug. 23. Available programs include skateboarding, BMX camp, gymnastics, cheer, and scooter.

Check Out Woodward PA camp updates HERE.

This article originally appeared on DewTour.com and was republished with permission.

