The coronavirus outbreak has impacted numerous industries across the United States and the world, from major movies like No Time To Die and Fast 9 getting delayed, to schools shutting down, and businesses seeing fewer customers. Now, the outbreak has started to impact sports leagues, with the NBA suspending the rest of 2019-20 season “until further notice” after multiple players tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of [Wednesday’s] schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz and his teammate Donovan Mitchell both tested positive for the virus, according to reports from ESPN and other outlets. Following the NBA’s news, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, and Major League Soccer, along with other sports leagues, announced that each will be ceasing playing games as well and changing interactinons with fans.

The MLB announced that it will “suspend baseball operations indefinitely,” according to Hardball Talk, with an official statement coming soon. The MLB officially announced that Opening Day will be delayed “by at least two weeks.” The NHL announced that it will “pause” the 2019-20 season for the time being. Multiple college basketball conferences also announced that conference tournaments ahead of the NCAA Tournament are cancelled, including the Big 10, SEC, Big 12, ACC, and American conferences. Major League Soccer announced that it has decided to “temporarily suspend our season” for 30 days.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight’s Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

While the PGA Tour has not cancelled or suspended the season, the organization announced that moving forward events like the Players Championship and others on the schedule will be played without fans in attendance. “For the time being, this decision allows the PGA Tour, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

The NBA and other leagues had considered potentially playing games without fans in attendance, but the players contracting the virus changed the decisions on that. The domino effect of the NBA suspending play has now broadened to other leagues and industries, with Broadway theaters in New York City and numerous other events like CinemaCon and television upfront presentations being cancelled.

Here is an updating list of the leagues, teams, and conferences that have suspended or altered events because of the coronavirus:

Major League Baseball:

MLB announces they will delay Opening Day by at least 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/xvBrHenKVs — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 12, 2020

National Hockey League:

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

Major League Soccer:

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

PGA Tour:

PGA TOUR events – across all Tours – will proceed as scheduled, but without fans through the Valero Texas Open. Additionally, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship has been postponed.https://t.co/xl2a7VCSsm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2020

