Chase Elliott Nabs Top Place in SRX Finale; Tony Stewart Takes Season Title

The season finale of SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) was charged and turbulent Saturday night, July 17. Chase Elliott, the Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR driver, took first at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, clinching the win from Tony Stewart.

 

 

Elliott had a thrilling run against his father, Bill, who led majority of the race from the onset. Once he washed up in turns 1 and 2, though, Chase overtook him and never eased up.

“I had a ball. I got to race against one of my heroes, I got to race against Dad there throughout the race. And those are moments I’ll cherish forever,” Chase Elliott told CBS Sports in Victory Lane. “… I don’t know what lit a fire under (Bill) tonight, but he was as aggressive as I’ve seen him in years. It was amazing and a lot of fun.”

While Stewart came in second in Nashville, he was still triumphant, winning the overall SRX Championship. He earned enough points over the heat races to seize the title prior to the feature race. Stewart’s impressive list of accolades includes three NASCAR Cup Series championships, the 1997 Indy Racing League championship, and final IROC championship in 2006.

SRX at Nashville Fairgrounds Results

  1. Chase Elliott
  2. Tony Stewart
  3. Bill Elliott
  4. Bobby Labonte
  5. Paul Tracy
  6. Ernie Francis Jr.
  7. Michael Waltrip
  8. Tony Kanaan
  9. Helio Castroneves
  10. Hailie Deegan
  11. Marco Andretti
  12. Willy T. Ribbs (DNF)

