Sterling Shepard on the 2019 Giants Season and Giving Kids Confidence With the ‘HorizonConfiDANCE’ Campaign





New York Giants star Sterling Shepard knows a thing or two about being confident. The former Oklahoma wide receiver plays a position in football where having confidence in yourself is key, especially when you matchup one-on-one with some of the best cornerbacks in the NFL every week.

Through his years playing in high school, college, and in the NFL, Shepard has learned to be confident in himself and put himself in a position to succeed on the field. That’s one reason why Shepard teamed up with Horizon Organic and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to work on a campaign to help kids with self confidence.

Horizon Organic and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America have teamed up on the partnership together, creating a new campaign under the hashtag#HorizonConfiDANCE that will help raise money and spread awareness across the country. As part of the back to school campaign, for every dance shared on Facebook or Instagram using #HorizonConfiDANCE hashtag, Horizon will be giving $5 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, up to $200K. The campaign lasts until September 30.

You can learn more about the campaign here and at the hashtag #HorizonConfiDANCE on Instagram and Facebook.

Shepard appeared at an event in New York City to promote the campaign alongside former Dancing With The Stars co-host Brooke Burke in New York City, having fun with kids and promoting self-confidence. For Shepard, he was excited to be a part of the event and campaign.

“It’s awesome what Horizon is doing here, teaming up with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to give kids role models and people to look up to,” Shepard said. “It’s something that I kinda didn’t have growing up in a way with my father passing, so it hits home to me. Also, being able to instill confidence in the kids is huge. I have a kid of my own, and it’s going to be a big thing to instill confidence in her as she grows up.”

Shepard had some advice for kids out there looking to find their confidence: “Figure out your talents, I think that’s a big thing,” Shepard said. “Figure out what you’re good at, when you do that you tend to be able to have confidence. And confidence builds as you go when you find something you’re good at.”

Shepard said that everyone should have some fun with the #HorizonConfiDANCE hashtag, plus, it helps to raise money for a good cause: “It’s always good when you can talk to kids and uplift their spirits with confidence,”Shepard said. “We’re doing it through the HorizonConfiDANCE hashtag, and Horizon is donating $5 to every post with the hashtag on it. It’s all for the kids, and I’m always down to do stuff for them. So post a dance on your social media channels and hashtag—it’s going to a great cause, I encourage everyone to do it and have fun with it.”

Just like he’s confident in working with kids, Shepard is also confident about what the Giants can do this season: “We’re excited for this season and I’m ready to get on the field and win some games.”

“We at Horizon Organic really admire the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters and their commitment to nourishing positive childhood growth through mentorship,” said Domenic Borrelli, President of Horizon Organic, in a press release. “Big Brothers Big Sisters recognizes the potential in every child, and we help fuel it with delicious organic milk. Bringing our two brands together to celebrate kid confidence is a natural pairing.”

Check out more on the campaign at the Horizon Organic website.