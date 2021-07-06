Stomp Sessions: Road to the Olympics with Amelia Brodka | Part 2

When it comes to the skateboard industry, few have done more to support and promote female inclusion than Amelia Brodka.

Originally from Poland, she became captivated by skateboarding after watching a women’s vert demo at the 2001 X-Games in Philadelphia. After first taking up skating while living in New Jersey, she took her skills to the next level once she moved out west to California. Brodka quickly developed a love for vert ramps and soon became a standout in Southern California’s vert scene.

While this Polish powerhouse is a fierce competitor––she has won two Vans Park Series European Championships and a Bronze in the World Vert Championships––what she’s accomplished behind-the-scenes has made a significant impact for both women and the skate industry as a whole.

After noticing a significant lack of industry support for female skaters, Brodka created the documentary, UNDEREXPOSED, to shed light on the root causes of this issue. The film explored how a lack of competitive outlets and sponsorship dollars was stifling professional female skaters.

Addressing the need to develop an inclusive space, Brodka co-founded EXPOSURE Skate––a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls through skateboarding. In addition to bringing educational programs and skate demos to schools around the globe, EXPOSURE launched the world’s largest female-only skate contest––which featured a record $60,000 purse prize and over 180 entries from 15 different countries in 2018.

This summer, Brodka earned the opportunity to inspire women around the globe on skateboarding’s biggest stage yet––the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She will be representing her native country of Poland and is thrilled for the opportunity to compete on the global scale.

Our friends at Stomp Sessions recently caught up with Amelia Brodka to learn more about her road to the Olympics and what it means to have the opportunity to compete in this historic contest. See part two of her exclusive interview below, and then check out the first part of her interview right here.

