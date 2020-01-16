Storm Dispatch: 30 Inches of Fresh Snow Over 3 Days in Revelstoke, B.C.

Sometimes all it takes is a spark—one grand storm to announce that winter has arrived. It’s no secret that the beginning of winter in British Columbia has been slow. But 2019 is behind us and 2020 started off with a bang: a whole lot of snow to keep us skiers stoked and finally fulfill our long craving for deep powder turns.

Following the snow forecast I was primed to hit Revelstoke in the heart of the storm alongside Austin Ross, Chris Rubens, and Connery Lundin. With 30 inches of fresh and light powder over three days we made some of the best and deepest turns in recent memory, constantly yelling with joy and chanting, “It doesn’t get much better than this!”

My camera didn’t stop clicking. It seemed like each turn I captured became deeper and deeper.

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission. Words and Photos by Guy Fattal.