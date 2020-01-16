Sports Storm Dispatch: 30 Inches of Fresh Snow Over 3 Days in Revelstoke, B.C. 10 Austin RossPhoto: Courtesy of Guy Fattal/POWDER Magazine 6 / 10 by David Reddick Austin Ross. Revelstoke, British Columbia For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube! Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News All the Travel-Worthy Locations Where 'The Batman' Is Filming Save 40% On All Suits At Express This Weekend The 2020 Bible of Bike Tests: Fezzari Signal Peak Elite How to Enjoy the Best of Banff, Without the Crowds Storm Dispatch: 30 Inches of Fresh Snow Over 3 Days in Revelstoke, B.C. Visit Any National Park for Free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day All Stories More Videos The MJ5: Tony Hawk on His Favorite Gear, Why He Always Carries His Board, and More Here's the Difference Between Bourbon and Whiskey Young Guns and a Supercharged Catamaran: U.S. SailGP Team Takes on New York City More from Sports New 5-Acre Wave Pool Proposed for West Side of Oahu Powder Alert: Alta Just Got 60 Inches of Snow (With More On the Way) Freeride World Tour Announces Equal Prize Money for Men and Women Erik Logan Named New CEO of the World Surf League (WSL) SNOWBOARDER Editor Mark Clavin's Top Photos of the Past Year San Diego Officially Opens Its First Bike Park Watch: Mesmerizing Freediving Beneath Tahiti's Perfect Waves Kelly Slater Talks Surf With Space Station Astronaut-Fan Christina Hammock Koch