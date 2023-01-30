.@tkelce served up a four-piece on MNF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BNtnBwXZoV — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2022 2 / 5

Kelce and Mahomes have now connected for 13 playoff touchdowns, and it seems likely they’ll surpass Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s 15 to set the NFL’s all-time postseason record.

Kelce’s long resume of elite production speaks for itself, but he’s been especially great this year. The Chiefs have had to adjust to life without Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver who used to draw some attention away from the rest of the team’s skill-position players. Kelce has been more important to Mahomes than ever, not just by posting huge totals (1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season), but by drawing constant double teams and opening things up for his friends around the formation.

