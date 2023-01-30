19.5 sacks in 19 games. It’s fair to call Haason Reddick the best pass rusher in the NFL right now. pic.twitter.com/Ro7rwhq6jW — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) January 30, 2023 5 / 5

Reddick’s 16 sacks this year were an outlier on a defense that had three other defenders notch double-digit sack counts (all finishing with 11), and he led the league in total sacks with 70. No other team had more than 55.

Reddick was the biggest force behind those sacks and the Eagles pressuring opposing QBs on 25.5 percent of their dropbacks, the second-highest rate in the NFL (behind only the Micah Parsons-led Dallas Cowboys). Reddick will not be a fun man for a not-fully-healthy Mahomes to face. On top of that, Mahomes (and the Chiefs’ offensive line) will have to contend with Reddick’s fellow big sack-getters Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave. Mahomes can pass any test, but the Eagles’ front will be a big one.

