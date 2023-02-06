1. Chris Stapleton’s national anthem: Under 2 minutes, 5 seconds (+110) View Bet

Stapleton is the third country artist in a row to sing the Super Bowl anthem. The last two (a Jazmine Sullivan/Eric Church duet in 2021 and Mickey Guyton in 2022) both hit the over, and oddsmakers have historically struggled to set numbers high enough for the under to hit on the anthem. This year’s anthem length is especially difficult to predict because there are few, if any, videos of Stapleton singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the past.

A 2:05 over/under is on the high side, however, and a +110 payout makes going short the value play compared to -130 for the over. Keep in mind that Guyton’s 2022 anthem was 1 minute, 52 seconds—enough for the over, but nothing to suggest that a country artist’s pacing leads to a particularly slow anthem. So, let’s go under.

