5. Jerick McKinnon rush attempts: Over 5.5 (-122) View Bet

McKinnon isn’t the Chiefs’ No. 1 tailback—rookie Isiah Pacheco has seized that role. But McKinnon had 15 carries across the Chiefs’ two playoff wins to get this far, despite not really doing anything with those carries. (He’s averaged 1.7 yards per attempt in the playoffs.)

The point is that the Chiefs appear to see McKinnon as a steady veteran hand to go along with their young star in the same backfield, and it’s in that spirit that I think he’ll get a nice number of touches in the Super Bowl. Either old-fashioned veteran bias, more injury struggles for Patrick Mahomes, or a late Kansas City lead would all be conducive to McKinnon reaching six carries and cashing out the over on this prop.

