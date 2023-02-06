6. Skyy Moore touchdowns: At least one (+550) View Bet

The Chiefs’ rookie receiver hasn’t scored all season and probably won’t in Super Bowl LVII, hence the long odds. Even so, he might be worth a flier if you’re looking for value on an anytime touchdown scorer.

He was more involved in the passing game in the AFC Championship against the Bengals (six targets) than in any other game this year. He also played a season-high 38 snaps. Whether Moore’s increased involvement is because Mahomes has gained trust in him or just that fellow receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and Justin Watson have had various injury problems is immaterial. Moore figures to play a real role in the Chiefs’ offense, and at +550, he’d deliver a nice payout if he found the end zone.

